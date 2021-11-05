The Neighbors holds grand opening in Orlando’s East End Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Neighbors Retail & Cocktail, a community marketplace and experimental kitchen, is having its grand opening Friday in Orlando’s East End Market.

The new multi-function space on the second floor of the East End Market is offering $5 bar specials all day to mark the occasion, according to its Instagram page.

The Neighbors, first announced in July, is the brainchild of Freehand Goods’ owners, Seth Daniels and Jacob Zepf; the owner of Domu, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen; and the owner of East End Market, John Rife — according to its website.

The experimental kitchen will host different pop-up concepts from chefs in an intimate, eight-seat setting. The first, according to social media, is called Camille, from chef Tung Phan, which offers a “French-Vietnamese, multi-course tasting menu.”

According to Instagram, Camille is already booked through the end of November, but December reservations are available.

