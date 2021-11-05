16-year-old girl, man, woman found dead inside Orlando condo

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man, woman and teenage girl were found dead Thursday inside an Orlando condominium in what appears to be a double murder-suicide, police said.

The bodies were found by Orlando police officers at the Residences at Villa Medici in the 5100 block of Conroy Road.

The Orlando Police Department said a woman asked officers to perform a well-being check on her cousin because she was not able to get a hold of her for several days. Officers went to the condo, where they found a 16-year-old girl, a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man dead, according to police.

Authorities said the deaths appear to be the result of a double murder-suicide.

“There are no outstanding suspects and no threats to our community,” Orlando police said in a statement.

The relationship between the three has not been disclosed.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the case.