Flagler County deputies investigate Palm Coast double shooting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies responded to a double shooting in Flagler County Thursday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Bunker Knolls Lane in Palm Coast.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

They added there is no threat to the community.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.