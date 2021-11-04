2 imprisoned for sexually abusing girls in Flagler County, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Investigations by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two men on allegations of sexually abusing two girls, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Gaston Santos Jr., 34, and Isaac Julio Becker, 22, both abused two teenage girls in the county.

Investigators said they received an anonymous tip in January 2021 of a potential sex crime committed against a 15-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office it learned the girl was manipulated by Santos into believing they were in a relationship and had sex twice.

The other investigation began in November 2020 when a 16-year-old girl reported multiple sexual battery incidents from 2017 to 2019 when she was 13 to 15 years old. Detectives said the girl reported that Becker would “forcibly restrain her and prevent her from calling for help.”

In February 2021, the sheriff’s office said deputies were able to take him into custody in Virginia, where he confessed to the crimes. He was then extradited to Flagler County.

“These two sick and twisted individuals preyed on young children,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “I hope these sentences and conditions will bring closure to the victims and their families ... This should also be a warning to sex offenders that if you take a child’s innocence away and abuse them, we will get you and you will go to prison where you belong.”

Santos was sentenced to four years in prison and Becker, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Both have also been given 10 years sex offender probation after they serve their prison time.