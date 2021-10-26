Video shows the moment Flagler deputies find live grenade during traffic stop

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows Flagler County deputies accidentally stumbling upon a live grenade during a traffic stop on County Road 305 in Bunnell Monday.

According to a news release, deputies pulled over and arrested Louis Branson, 64, because his Dodge truck had an expired tag and he was driving on a suspended license that expired in 2019.

But a quick search in the back and bed of his truck revealed ammunition, marijuana, cocaine and a live hand grenade as well.

“Oh shoot, is this for real?” the deputy who discovered the grenade said while rummaging through the contents of Branson’s toolbox.

The deputies are seen putting the grenade down and climbing out of the truck.

“Get out of the truck, it looked like a possible grenade. I have no idea. I just opened that up. I don’t know if it’s fake or (not),” the deputy told her partners.

Flager County Sheriff's Office found the live grenade during a traffic stop. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Video shows the deputies placing the grenade carefully on the road away from everyone before they begin questioning Branson about the weapon.

“It’s a collector’s, that’s all it is,” Branson said in the video. “I mean, I just found it ... in an old house.”

Branson told deputies he’s had the grenade in the toolbox in his truck for three or four years.

He now faces charges of possession of firearm, weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine in addition to charges of driving with an expired license for more than six months and possession of drug paraphernalia he was hit with during the initial traffic stop.

He is currently held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $7,000 bond, the department said.