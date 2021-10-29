Flagler man found guilty in fatal shooting of wife

Keith John Johansen, of Flagler County, was found guilty in the fatal shooting of his wife Brandi Celenza, according to the state attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Johansen was convicted of first-degree murder for the April 2018 shooting.

Johansen’s story changed multiple times during the trial, according to prosecutors.

The state attorney’s office said Johansen shot his wife one room away from where her son who was 6 at the time was watching television.

“This can not bring Brandi back to her family and son, we hope it brings some closure knowing that justice prevailed and Johansen can never hurt anyone else and he will rot in prison hell for life,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Johansen was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty on Thursday, according to prosecutors.