LIVE RADAR: Rainy, gloomy, cool weather hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be pinpointing rain in Central Florida all day Friday and for the first part of Saturday.

In fact, it won’t be until Saturday afternoon until most of Central Florida begins to clear out.

Expect a high in the low 70s on Friday. We will only warm into the mid- and upper 60s Saturday afternoon. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 80 degrees.

There will be a risk of some stronger storms for the afternoon hours on Friday, but the main threat will be heavy rain leading to flooding.

Expect sunny skies on Sunday, with a high of 70.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 7.54 inches in 2021.