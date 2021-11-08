Orlando ranks among the best cities for donuts, survey says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is one of the best cities to live in for those who have a house hunting criterion of “must have ready access to donuts.”

The City Beautiful recently ranked in the top ten cities for donut lovers in a survey conducted by the real estate website rent.com.

Orlando landed in the No. 8 spot, just ahead of Philadelphia, but falling slightly behind Boston in the top 10 rankings.

According to the survey, Orlando has one of the highest number of donut shops per capita with 23 stores per every 100,000 residents.

The survey from rent.com looked at the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and examined three criteria: the number of donut shops compared to all businesses, the number of donut shops per square mile and the number of donut shops per population.

Other Florida cities on the list include; Miami at No. 16, Fort Lauderdale at No. 23 and Tampa at No. 24.

