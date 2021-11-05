Miami-area Mexican restaurant opening new location in Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cantina Catrina, a Miami-area Mexican fast-casual restaurant, is planning to open a new location in the Florida Mall.

“You waited long enough and now the wait is over,” a post on social media read. “Experience the authentic Mexican cuisine of Cantina Catrina at the Florida Mall in Orlando, FL!”

The restaurant is Dia de Los Muertos themed which gives a “very ‘instagrammable’ feel,” according to its website.

The restaurant offers a brunch menu as well as lunch and dinner options featuring tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas along with soups and salads.

The restaurant has not given an exact date for its opening, only that it plans to open before the end of 2021.

