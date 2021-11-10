‘Tis the season: Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art

ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual Festival of Trees is making its return to the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend.

For its 35th year, the event’s theme is “Sparkling Holiday Traditions” and will happen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night from Nov. 13-21.

Guests will be able to enjoy displays of designer-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, gingerbread creations and more, according to the museum’s website.

Throughout the eight days the festival runs at the museum, there will also be additional family-friendly events to enjoy, such as breakfast with Santa and a Reindeer Romp.

The breakfast event will take place on the mornings of Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. In addition to the breakfast, there will be face painters, balloon artists and games and more, according to organizers.

Meanwhile, the Reindeer Romp will take place on Nov. 19 and give families the opportunity to enjoy a meet-and-greet event with Santa Clause, listen to a story from Mrs. Clause along with other fun activities.

