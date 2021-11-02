Clear icon
Local News

28 Veterans Day deals: Food and entertainment discounts, freebies

Veterans, active military personnel need to bring valid ID to qualify

Melissa Perez-Carrillo, Digital Intern

Veterans Day is approaching and your favorite restaurants and entertainment spots are offering discounts and freebies for former and active military members.

Make sure to have your ID ready to claim offers on Nov. 11.

Entertainment

  • Arcade Monsters offering 50% for all military members on Nov. 11.
  • Crayola Experience offers $3 off tickets for military and their family members.
  • Gatorland will be offering free admission for the month of November for all military personnel and 20% off for up to four family members.
  • Harry P. Leu Gardens is giving free admission to all veterans and current military members.
  • Icon Park will be giving veterans a free ride on The Wheel from Nov. 11-14.

Food & Drinks

