28 Veterans Day deals: Food and entertainment discounts, freebies

Veterans Day is approaching and your favorite restaurants and entertainment spots are offering discounts and freebies for former and active military members.
Make sure to have your ID ready to claim offers on Nov. 11.
Entertainment
- Arcade Monsters offering 50% for all military members on Nov. 11.
- Crayola Experience offers $3 off tickets for military and their family members.
- Gatorland will be offering free admission for the month of November for all military personnel and 20% off for up to four family members.
- Harry P. Leu Gardens is giving free admission to all veterans and current military members.
- Icon Park will be giving veterans a free ride on The Wheel from Nov. 11-14.
Food & Drinks
- Applebee’s offers a full-size entrée from an exclusive menu and a $5 voucher.
- Barbecue at Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when using the VETERAN15 code from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31.
- Bar Louie will be serving free craft burgers or a flatbread of choice.
- BJ’s Restaurant will be offering a free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper.
- California Pizza Kitchen will be giving a free course from a special Veterans Day menu that includes pizza, salads or pasta.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar will be serving complimentary meals from a select menu.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake.
- Denny’s will be offering a free build-your-own grand slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Duffy’s Sports Grill will give free meals to veterans.
- Dunkin’ Donuts will be giving a free donut.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels offers free hot or iced medium coffee.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers offers a free double combo meal card, which can be redeemed from Nov. 11-30.
- IHOP offers free red, white and blue pancakes.
- Insomnia Cookies is serving up a free six-pack with any purchase.
- Little Caesars Pizza will be offering a free lunch combo that includes four slices of Detroit-style deep pizza and a 20-oz. Pepsi product.
- On The Border is offering a free Pick 2 Combo on Veterans Day.
- Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select Veterans Day menu.
- Rock Bottom Brewery is giving a 10% discount on Veterans Day.
- SmashBurger will be offering a free double classic smash.
- Starbucks will offer a free tall hot brewed coffee for military service members and spouses.
- Tijuana Flats will be giving 50% discounts on all adult entrees.
- Wawa will be giving a free cup of coffee.
- Zaxby’s will be giving free boneless wings at participating locations.