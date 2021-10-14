Taste of Space: Kennedy Space Center hosts food event at visitor’s complex

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – If you think astronaut ice cream is out of this world, wait until you try the fall food creations the culinary team at Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex launched.

Now through Nov. 5, guests can take part in Taste of Space: Fall Bites!

Various eateries throughout the Visitor’s Complex will have new menu items that incorporate a taste of autumn. There are pumpkin-flavored treats, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich, a caramel apple dessert, and other indulgences that will get you excited for the season, despite the lack of colored leaves and cooler temps on the Space Coast.

“Our guests are consistently surprised and delighted by the quality of our culinary offerings here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer. “Our chefs cannot wait to showcase their expertise and share these tantalizing tidbits. We are encouraging folks with a hunger for knowledge about the past, present and future of space exploration to also come hungry for food, because Taste of Space will not disappoint.”

Park admission is needed to enjoy all the special dishes, which cost less than $10 each. Many items are large enough to share between two people, especially the pumpkin caramel eclair.

Guests with little ones will want to stop by Planet Play, a three-story indoor play space. While the kiddos run around exploring space, adults can enjoy seasonal beers from local breweries.

With the purchase of any two Taste of Space meals, guests will receive a commemorative pin while supplies last.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Orbit Café: Beef brisket slider smothered with chipotle barbecue sauce and fried onions, $7.59; a hot turkey, cranberry and brie melt, $8.59; pumpkin whoopie pie, $7.59; caramel apple cheesecake, $6.29

Moon Rock Café: Bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and whole grain mustard, $6.29; chicken salad on top of greens, gorgonzola, mandarin oranges, toasted pecans and finished with a raspberry vinaigrette, $7.49; caramel apple cheesecake, $6.29.

Milky Way: Pumpkin caramel éclair, $7.99.

To cap off Taste of Space, there will a progressive-style dinner Nov. 5. Taste of Space: A Culinary Journey, will take guests on a gastronomical walking adventure around Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The seasonal four-course meal under the stars will include wine and beer for $159 per person. There will be entertainment, and astronaut Bruce Melnick will be on hand.

Once dinner ends, local bars, including Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill and 4th Street Fillin Station, will take part in a “Marstini” shake off under space shuttle Atlantis.

Visit kennedyspacecenter.com for tickets and more information.

