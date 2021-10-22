5 Brevard County food festivals to keep you full until Thanksgiving

Rocky Water Brew Fest will be Nov. 13 in Melbourne's Eau Gallie Arts District

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a year’s hiatus, some of the Space Coast’s favorite fall food fests are back, and organizers are ready to satisfy our appetites.

Here are five events — four returning and one that’s brand new, according to News 6 partner Florida Today — to keep you full and happy through Thanksgiving.

Great Tastes at Suntree

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Suntree Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive (off North Wickham Road), Melbourne

Tickets: $40, available at suntreerotary.org or by calling 804-350-3084

Now in its 17th year, the Great Tastes at Suntree pairs food from several Central Brevard restaurants with music by Saxman Fuqua and a side of giving back.

Presented by Suntree Rotary, the event benefits children’s charities locally — the Boys & Girls Club and Temple Terrace — and internationally — upgrading an elementary school in LaPaz, Hondurus.

Restaurants participating in the outdoor event include Amazing Grazes, Chez Quan, Fiesta Azteca, Fresh Market, Gator’s Dockside, Genna’s Pizza, Grills Riverside, Jimmy John’s, Metro Diner, Nature’s Table, Niki’s Restaurant, Perkins, Pineda Inn Bar & Grill, River Rocks, Shells, Southern Caramel, Tely’s, Texas Roadhouse, 2 Angry Wives and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

Childcare is available. Call 321-242-6259 for details.

Taste of Space: A Culinary Journey

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island

Tickets: $159, available at kennedyspacecenter.com or by calling 855-433-4210

Now through Nov. 5, eateries at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are celebrating autumn with Taste of Space: Fall Bites! Space Center guests will find fall-inspired specials on the menus at Orbit Cafe, Moon Rock Cafe and Milky.

To cap off Taste of Space, there will be a progressive-style dinner Nov. 5. Taste of Space: A Culinary Journey, will take guests on a gastronomical walking adventure around Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The seasonal four-course meal under the stars will include wine and beer for $159 per person. There will be entertainment, and astronaut Bruce Melnick will be on hand.

Once dinner ends, local bars, including Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill and 4th Street Fillin Station, will take part in a “Marstini” shake off under space shuttle Atlantis.

KSC Visitor Complex passholders get 10% off Culinary Journey tickets. The event is recommended for guests 21 and older.

Jazzoo at the Brevard Zoo

Jackiem Joyner will perform at Jazzoo, the Nov. 6 food and music festival at the Brevard Zoo (Aaron Lampkin/Florida Today)

When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Brevard Zoo, 8225 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne

Tickets: $90, $85 for zoo members, available at brevardzoo.org/special-events/jazzoo

Billed as the “wildest all-inclusive event of the year,” Jazzoo is all about food, music and party animals. OK, so maybe it’s more partying with the animals.

Participating restaurants and breweries include Appliance Warehouse, Beachfly Brewing Co., the Bearded Chef, Chick-fil-A Viera, Coastal Kitchen, Dirty Oar Beer Co., Donkey’s BBQ, Dusty Joe’s, FM Pizza Oven, Green Turtle Market, Grills Riverside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar, Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co., Intracoastal Brewing Co., Melbourne Seafood Station, Sonny’s BBQ and the zoo’s own Taste.

Multiple bars will be set up throughout the zoo, as will six stages for entertainment. Musical guests include Jackiem Joyner, Amanda Shaw, the Katz Downstairz, Jeff Bynum, Cover Story and Luvu.

The event benefits the zoo’s animal wellness, conservation and education programs. Guests must be 21.

Rocky Water Brew Fest

Rocky Water Brew Fest will be Nov. 13 in Melbourne's Eau Gallie Arts District (Heath Chapman/Florida Today)

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Eau Gallie Square, at Highland Avenue and Eau Gallie Boulevard, in Melbourne’s Eau Gallie Arts District

Tickets: $45 at the gate, $40 in advance, available at rockywaterbrewfest.com

Get your fill with unlimited 2-ounce samples of Florida craft brews, and meet the creative minds behind those concoctions at the seventh Rocky Water Brew Fest, presented by the Eau Gallie Rotary Club, in partnership with Intracoastal Brewing Co.

The festival will feature 38 breweries from across the state. In addition to Intracoastal, local breweries participating include Beachfly Brewing Co. in Rockledge, Bugnutty Brewing Co. in Cocoa, Charlie & Jake’s Brewery Grille in Melbourne, Dirty Oar Beer Co. in Cocoa, Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. in Melbourne, Leader Brewing in Palm Bay and Playalinda Brewing Co. in Titusville.

Most breweries bring at least two of their beers, so it might not be a bad idea to plan for a ride home. Multiple food trucks will be at the festival, too, for those who want to purchase a late lunch or early dinner.

The event benefits local and international charities supported by the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. Guests must be 21. No pets allowed.

Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Downtown Melbourne

Tickets: $100, available at foodandwine.downtownmelbourne.com

Spend the evening wandering the streets of downtown Melbourne, sipping wine and sampling dishes from some of Brevard’s favorite restaurants.

So far, 29 eateries have committed to the event, with more expected to sign on in the coming days.

Beverage purveyors include Bennigan’s, Carroll Distributing Co., Hurricane Creek, Mediterraneo Trade, Oceanside Distillery, Silk Road Wines and Three Chord Bourbon. Again, more are expected to join.

Sysco, a wholesale restaurant food distributor, is presenting sponsor and will help offset costs for participating restaurants.

“Visitors to the festival will experience a culinary adventure while strolling the quaint district,” said Kim Agee, executive director for Melbourne Main Street.

While ticket guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverages from festival booths, those without tickets are welcome to visit downtown restaurants and businesses and listen to music by Derek and the Slammers on the Vernon Place Stage and Premier Dueling Pianos on New Haven Avenue.

IDs will be required for those consuming alcohol.

