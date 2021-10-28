Walt Disney World shares details about holiday food and drinks

The Ganachery Santa Mickey Piñata (available Nov. 5- Dec. 30)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World this week shared the first details about some of the delicious food and drinks coming this holiday season.

Beginning next month, guests can savor festive food and drinks across each of the four theme parks, resorts and Disney Springs.

In a post on Disney Parks Blog, leaders shared the food and drinks coming to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs. Disney plans to release details about the foods coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays in the future.

See some of the food offerings below.

Magic Kingdom

Available beginning Nov. 8

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Christmas Cookie Sundae – Christmas Cookie soft-serve topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, and holiday sprinkles.

Christmas Cookie Milkshake – Christmas cookie milkshake topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles.

Golden Oak Outpost

Gingerbread Almond Cake Pop – Gingerbread almond cake pop dipped in white chocolate.

Main Street Bakery

Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing.

Sleepy Hollow

Ginger Apple Funnel Cake – Gingerbread funnel cake topped with apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream, and caramel sauce.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Available beginning Nov. 25

Restaurantosaurus

Open-Faced Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich – Grilled multigrain bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing waffle, sliced smoked turkey breast, herb gravy, cranberry sauce, and a fried sage leaf.

Satu’li Canteen

Thanksgiving Bowl – Cornbread stuffing, sliced roasted turkey, cranberry boba pearls, gravy, and slaw.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse – Pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate “dirt,” and cranberry boba pearls.

Peppermint Cream Cheese Mousse – Peppermint cream cheese mousse, peppermint sauce, peppermint candy pieces, and chocolate “dirt” (available Dec. 1)

Tiffins Restaurant

Thanksgiving Plate – Turkey roulade, fine-herbs whipped potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, sweet potato pave, wild mushrooms, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry gel, and turkey gravy.

Roasted Squash Soup – Ginger-pear chutney, pickled jalapeño, chai-spiced and candied pistachios.

Apple Pie Cheesecake – Whipped caramel cheesecake, apple pie compote, white chocolate streusel, and cranberry sauce.

Horchata Mousse Snow Globe – Golden coffee crémeux, gingerbread sable cookie, coriander chantilly, elderflower meringue, bourbon caramel, and candied pecans ( available Dec. 25 )

Pork T-Bone – Apple-brined pork, sweet potato variations, boniato mash, and ginger-pear butter (available Dec. 25)

Tusker House Restaurant

Thanksgiving Dinner – Spit-roasted turkey, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, and focaccia bread dressing along with seasonal vegetables, pork loin, flank steak, and an assortment of desserts.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Available Nov. 8

ABC Commissary

Sugar Cookie Snowman – A tasty snowman made of white chocolate sugar cookie mousse, whipped lemon curd, and a holiday sugar cookie.

ABC Commissary and Catalina Eddie’s

Santa’s Belt Cookie – White chocolate-covered chocolate shortbread cookie.

Backlot Express and Trolley Car Café

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie – Moist red velvet cake filled with classic cream cheese filling and festive sprinkles.

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge and Tune-In Lounge

Holiday Bliss – Vanilla vodka, sour apple liqueur, caramel beverage syrup, and vanilla ice-cream mix.

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, Rosie’s All-American Café, and PizzeRizzo

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate – Salted caramel beverage syrup and frozen hot chocolate mix topped with marshmallows and chocolate syrup.

Frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate with Black Cherry Bourbon – Salted caramel beverage syrup, frozen hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and black cherry bourbon.

Oasis Canteen, Animation Arch Bar, and Sunshine Day Bar

Christmas on the Beach – Coconut rum, blue curaçao, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice served with a souvenir glow cube.

Outdoor Carts

Holiday Brownie – Chocolate Mickey brownie with holiday sprinkles.

PizzeRizzo

Butterscotch Caramel Cannoli – Holiday cannoli filled with caramel cheesecake, butterscotch chips, and chocolate flakes.

Rosie’s All-American Café and Trolley Car Cafe

Reindeer Mousse – Spiced caramel cheesecake over peanut butter mousse atop a salty pretzel shortbread cookie.

Woody’s Lunch Box

Holiday Lunch Box Tart – Apple pie filled tart frosted with cinnamon icing, sugar snowflake, and holiday sprinkles.

Disney Springs

Select items available beginning Nov. 5

Amorette’s Patisserie

White Chocolate Peppermint Éclair with White Chocolate and Peppermint Mousse.

Santa Mickey Dome Cake.

Holiday Mickey Mousse Mini Dome Cake.

Holiday Parfait – Bourbon white chocolate mousse, cranberry cherry panna cotta, maple chocolate ganache, and chocolate chiffon cake.

NYE Petite Cake (available Dec. 31)

AristoCrêpes

Cherry Jubilee Bubble Waffle – Bubble waffle filled with scoops of vanilla ice cream, cherries jubilee fillings, and whipped cream.

Santa Hot Crêpe – Sweet crêpe filled with eggnog custard topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream (available Nov. 26)

D-Luxe Burger

Holiday Turkey Burger – Turkey patty, butternut squash risotto cake, bacon-cranberry jam, lettuce, and tomato.

“Oh Deer” Cookie Shake – Hazelnut liqueur, vanilla gelato, cinnamon beverage syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon, and sugar dusting with ginger deer garnish.

Dockside Margaritas

Snowman on the Beach Margarita – Silver tequila, key lime juice, crème de coconut, sweet and sour, graham cracker rim, chocolate pearls, and carrot sugar piece.

The Daily Poutine

Gobbler Poutine – Turkey, brown gravy, cranberry chutney, and cheese curds.

The Ganachery

Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise ( available Nov. 12)

Santa Mickey Piñata

Gingerbread Ganache Square.

Peppermint Bark

Chocolate Christmas Cottage (available Dec. 22)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Venison Slider – Sliders with venison sausage patties, arugula, tomato, and cranberry aïoli on house made buns

Fried Brussel Sprouts – Fried Brussel sprouts with bacon vinaigrette

Holiday Lights Deviled Eggs – Colored deviled eggs with tobiko, and shrimp

Ham and Brie Flatbread – Shaved ham and brie cheese, pomegranate seeds, granny smith apples, apple vinaigrette, and watercress.

Cookies and Milk – Assorted Christmas cookies and coquito

Lump of Coal Dessert – Cookies and cream ganache “coal”

Elf Elixir –Tequila, crème de menthe, and half & half with cookie crumb and holly leaf sugar garnishes

Claus Mo – Traditional cosmopolitan with a shimmery twist garnished with red and white sugar and a candy cane

Yule Mule – Gin, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and rosemary simple syrup with a holly leaf sugar garnish

Outdoor Carts and Kiosks

Mistletoe – Coconut rum, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, orange juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite

Fireside Cider – Cinnamon whiskey, vanilla vodka, white cranberry juice, grenadine, and Ginger Ale

Merry Margarita – Tequila, ginger liqueur, cinnamon beverage syrup, white cranberry juice, sweet and sour, and grenadine

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming holiday season.