All I want for Christmas? McDonald’s introduces ‘Mariah Menu’

If all you want for Christmas is food, an upcoming celebrity meal deal from McDonald’s might hit the spot, and a high note.

In partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, the fast food chain announced this week that it will launch the “Mariah Menu” in December. Like an edible advent calendar, a different free item will be offered each day from Dec. 13-24 to those who make a $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

Instead of new dishes, the promotion will run through a curated list of existing menu items, selected in-part by the singer-songwriter.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a statement. “Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles.”

The food will be served up in themed “chic” packaging that the company claims is as instantly recognizable as the first notes of Carey’s timeless holiday tune.

Mariah’s back for the holiday season and this time, she’s bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

Here’s the full list of what’s up for grabs, and when: