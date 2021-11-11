Sanford cops play Santa, deliver Christmas gifts to church after donated toys stolen

Two Sanford officers gifted several boxes of toys to a local church after their Christmas donations were stolen earlier in the week, according to the Sanford Police Department.

SANFORD, Fla. – Two Sanford officers gifted several boxes of toys to a local church after their Christmas donations were stolen earlier in the week, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers Corey and Stewart partnered with the Walmart located at 1601 Rinehart Road to replenish the presents, the department said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Police responded to the initial theft at Riverwalk Church on Nov. 6.

[TRENDING: Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash | Largest school district in Fla. drops all mask mandates | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

An employee told investigators she saw and confronted a volunteer leaving the 801 W. 22nd St. location with two bags full of toys, a police report shows.

Officers added the witness noticed 50-year-old Eric Hatcher placing the filled boxes into large bags and even larger boxes. He was tasked with boxing children’s toys for Christmas in exchange for community service hours.

Hatcher told the employee “he needed these toys for his children,” the report continues.

Officers said after the witness told Hatcher he couldn’t take the donations, the suspect peeled out of the parking lot.

According to the report, he headed south on Holly Avenue with around $500 worth of toys packed in his trunk.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Eric Hatcher a day after the incident occurred.

“Hatcher gave multiple stories as to the reason why he left the church with the toys,” the department said in a Facebook post.

He is facing charges of petite theft.