Harbor House: Surveillance video of Zac Stacy should raise awareness for domestic violence

The video circulating online of former NFL running back Zac Stacy shows what state investigators describe as a horrific domestic assault, Harbor House is speaking out on the topic.

“When you see what’s happening in someone’s home versus being on television, being in a movie and you see that it is real,” Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel said. “They should be shocked by this. They should be appalled by it. They should get mad at it because this is something that should never ever happen in someone’s home. It should never happen in front of a five-month-old. It is not acceptable.”

Surveillance video showing the attack was posted to social media. It shows a man hitting a woman and throwing her into a television, which then falls on her after she hits the ground. Police confirmed that this is the same video given to them by the victim and is being used in the investigation.

Sperzel also said that it takes a lot of bravery for domestic violence victims to come forward in the way the victim in this case has.

“It’s frightening, but also a hesitation of shame in the questions and abusers are really good at making someone feel that they are the one, they deserve it, they caused the abuse and it’s OK for me to treat you this way,” Sperzel said.

Harbor House said after a dip in reported domestic violence cases during the pandemic, the organization is now handling as many cases as it did in 2019.

Sperzel adds that the horrifying video can bring awareness to other victims, that they are not alone.

“It’s a good opportunity to do a check-in with yourself or if you have to check in with somebody else, that’s really important,” Sperzel said.

Anyone in need of help can call their 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.