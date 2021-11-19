Thanksgiving break starts early for Brevard County students

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Thanksgiving break is starting early this year for tens of thousands of students.

With early dismissal Friday, Brevard Public Schools students are off for the next ten days.

The school district announced adding Monday and Tuesday to the holiday break just last week.

Waiting to pick up her fourth-grade daughter at Cape View Elementary school, Dawn Mellos argued that students could use the extra time off this year.

‘’They need this break,’’ the mother said. ‘’The kids are burned out, at least my kids are.”

The school board chair said with no school days lost to hurricane season this year, there’s suddenly room on the calendar for the extra days off next week.

‘’I think we are all ready for an extended Thanksgiving break,’’ Misty Belford said.

The chair of the board also talked about the district getting ready for families who need childcare.

The county is offering 11 different day camps families can take their kids to on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

‘’That was all Brevard County Parks and Recreation,’’ Belford credited. ‘’They jumped on it and came to the rescue so we’re so appreciative of them.”

Tammy Mucker said she’s thankful her kindergartener’s grandmother can watch him.

‘’A lot of us don’t have babysitters or can’t afford babysitters, but some of us, like me, have (their moms) who can watch him,’’ the Cape View parent said.

Another parent, Kira Stolp, said she did support the district’s decision when she heard break would be longer than usual.

‘’At least they’re offering some sort of help because I know a lot of parents do count on their kids being in school,’’ Stolp said.

A full list of day camps being offered, including prices, can be found here.