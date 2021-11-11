Brevard school board approves full week off for Thanksgiving break

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Schools employees and students will have the full week of Thanksgiving off after the school board approved the change Wednesday.

The Brevard County School Board voted on the agenda item to close the district for the entire week from Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 26.

Misty Belford, chairwoman of the Brevard school board, and Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins shared the announcement in a video posted Wednesday. Belford introduced the school year as “a challenging year so far” and said schools were hit hard with cases and quarantines as the year began during the peak of the COVID-19 delta variant surge.

“Because of this unique year and the fact that we did not have any hurricane days, we decided to give all employees and students the entire week of Thanksgiving off,” Belford said. “While this is not something that’s been done before, we felt there has never been a more appropriate time to show our appreciation and our recognition of efforts made each and every day across our district.”

Mullins said the district understands this change has impacted families relying on child care.

“We are working on multiple options that’ll help families that may need it,” he said.

