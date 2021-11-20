Soggy at times Saturday, Sunday before strong cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a washout this weekend, but it will be on the grayer side. With the wind off of the Atlantic all weekend, expect periods of showers and downpours, highest for the first of the day Saturday. Highs under mainly cloudy skies top out in the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times through the weekend.

Sunday will be the opposite with the drier side coming the first half of the day with increasing rain chances for the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 70s again.

Rain chances remain Monday as a strong cold front blasts in during the afternoon. Highs Monday climb back to around 80 degrees. The coldest air of the season rushes in Tuesday with highs only in the 60s. Most of Central Florida will wake up in the 40s.

Temperatures gradually warm back to the mid-70s Thursday afternoon after a start in the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine should dominate our skies through the afternoon.