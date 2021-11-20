Disney shares new details about Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

BAY LAKE, Fla, – During a D23 Fan event at Disney‘s Contemporary Resort Saturday, the company shared new details about an anticipated new attraction coming to EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

During the special event, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said the attraction will open in summer of 2022.

“This thrilling new family-friendly coaster matches the ‘grandosity’ and fun of the blockbuster ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films in what will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world,” Disney described on its blog.

The new attraction is in the park‘s newly named World Discovery Neighborhood, at the former Universe of Energy pavilion.

“Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to build this Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. Until the Guardians arrive, anyway, and adventure ensues,” Disney described in a news release.

Disney also shared new renderings Saturday of the Xandar Gallery, which is where guests will discover more about the Xandarian people, culture and history, including the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disney also shared the first poster for the attraction, showcasing popular characters from the film.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

To help make the announcements, D’Amaro got some help from Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who will reprise her role from “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Nova Prime, the leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps.

Disney plans to share more details about the attraction during it’s 18-month Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

