‘That’s what it’s going to take for us to go forward:’ Cruise expert on Disney vaccine requirement

The Disney Cruise Line has announced all passengers over the age of five will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board their ships in 2022.

The new policy starts on Jan. 13.

Cruise ship expert Stewart Chiron said he’s currently on his 10th cruise since June of this year. Chiron said Disney World has taken a step no other cruise line has.

“It’s just great to be back at sea,” Chiron said. “That is a heck of an endorsement where Disney is not only saying it’s safe, but we are requiring it for our passengers.”

Until Jan. 13, 2022, passengers under the age of 12 can get a COVID-19 test one to three days prior to the cruise. After that date, Disney said no age exemptions will be permitted. COVID-19 tests will still be required for all passengers.

“Disney is going one step further saying, ‘Hey CDC and FDA is now approved COVID-19 vaccines for people age five and older. That’s what it’s going to take for us to go forward,’” Chiron said.

Chiron said most cruise ships are operating at 40 -50% capacity. He said now more than ever, passengers can enjoy fewer people onboard. He said even the dreaded lifeboat drills are mostly completed on the cruise line’s app.

“The services on board don’t have to stop. People don’t have to be crowded together and the thing that people dreaded the most about the first day of their cruise is over with,” Chiron said.

Chiron said most cruise lines plan to operate with all of their ships in service by the second quester of 2022.