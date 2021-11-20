Former NFL player Zac Stacy bonds out of Orange County jail

Zac Stacy, former NFL running back, booked into Orange County jail following attack on woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy bonded out of the Orange County jail Saturday following his arrest Thursday at Orlando International Airport.

Stacy was released at around 1:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson at the Orange County jail.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The former NFL running back — accused of attacking a woman on surveillance video in her Oakland home on Nov. 13 — made his first court appearance Friday morning, where his bond was set at $10,150 and he was given a temporary injunction to stay away from the victim, police said.

Ad

Orange County deputies said Stacy had initially left the state after the alleged attack, but he boarded a return flight from Nashville when Orlando police said they issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

Orlando police said they received information from the Oakland Police Department that Stacy would be arriving at the airport Thursday.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.