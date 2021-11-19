Records show previous calls to Oakland police involving Zac Stacy, ex-girlfriend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers were called twice before over incidents involving former NFL running back Zac Stacy and his ex-girlfriend, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Stacy is being held at the Orange County Jail, he is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a home in Oakland on Nov. 13.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

On Aug. 16, Police said officers were called to a verbal altercation between the two.

Investigators said the victim told officers no violence occurred, and there was no reported crime at the time.

On Sept. 26, police said officers responded to a domestic violence incident between Stacy and his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said Stacy was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend on the left side of her face with a handful of mail and left the scene before officers got there.

According to police, the victim declined to press charges or prosecute Stacy.

The police department filed a charge of domestic violence battery to the State Attorney’s Office, investigators said.

Officers said they gave the victim information on how to file a restraining order and handed her a victim’s rights pamphlet, along with a Marsy’s Law brochure.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone who is living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.