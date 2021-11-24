Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the coldest air of the season in Central Florida.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s, 40s and 50s early Wednesday in the Orlando area.

Temperatures will gradually warm to 70 degrees for the high in Orlando. The average high in Orlando on this date is 77.

Expect a high of 73 on Thanksgiving Day after starting off in the 40s and 50s.

On Black Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid-70s after again starting the morning in the 40s and 50s.

Expect no rain through the beginning of next week, including this coming weekend.

We are currently not watching anything in the tropics.