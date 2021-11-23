Chilly weather keeps local water parks closed

Sky 6 flies over area water parks that are closed due to cold temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest cooldown in Central Florida is keeping some local water parks closed over the next few days.

According to the latest forecast, high temperatures over the next couple of days will only be in the upper 60′s.

Highs will be in the mid-70′s for Thanksgiving day and for Black Friday.

Here are the latest closings due to cold weather:

Guests visiting the water parks in the coming days are being urged to check the operating hours before arriving.

