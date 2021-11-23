Legoland Florida preparing for holiday celebrations

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is set to ring in the holiday season this weekend.

Beginning Nov. 26, guests can experience a number of festive activities including new seasonal entertainment, photo opportunities and delicious food and drinks.

The festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each event day.

During the event, families will get the opportunity to take exclusive holiday photos with LEGO holiday characters including LEGO Gingerbread Man, LEGO Santa and so many others around every corner of the park.

OH SNAP! Like this tweet, if you're READY for HOLIDAYS AT LEGOLAND THIS WEEKEND 💚 pic.twitter.com/9116LIETcl — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) November 23, 2021

“Located in the heart of LEGO City, our giant LEGO tree comes to life each event evening with dazzling lights that dance along to holiday tunes. For the first time, guests can enjoy this interactive spectacle in full 360 degrees, making it a magical experience from every angle,” Legoland Florida said in a news release.

Holidays at Legoland Florida Resort (Legoland)

New stage shows will join the line-up of entertainment including the fan-favorite The Very Merry Mix-Up inside the LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater.

Holidays at Legoland Florida Resort will run Nov. 26-28, Dec.4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 24-31.

The holiday events are free with park admission.

The park will have an extra hour of festive fun with an 8 p.m. closing on Dec. 26-31, when nightly Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks return.

Legoland Florida is currently offering Black Friday savings on vacation packages and annual passholder deals.

