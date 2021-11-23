Legoland Florida introduces Black Friday savings

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort introduced its biggest sale of the year Tuesday.

The theme park is offering deep discounts on annual passes and vacation packages for Black Friday.

[TRENDING: Cancer specialists in Florida see dramatic results with new clinical trial | Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Check out the deals below.

Awesome Annual Pass: $99.99

Unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park for 12 months with no blackout days.

Unlimited admission to all annual events, including Brick or Treat, Holidays at LEGOLAND, LEGO NINJAGO Days and more.

Free self-parking at LEGOLAND Florida

Exclusive annual pass collectibles throughout the year

10% discount on dining and retail (some exclusions apply)

Discounts on LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park tickets

On-site hotel discounts at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels: LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.

50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES

Deal includes:

Ad

Up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed LEGO room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels. (based on availability)

50% off two-day tickets to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park (stays starting Feb. 24, 2022. Peppa Pig Theme Park single day admission also included)

Free full breakfast daily at hotel

Free self-parking

All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room and daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir

Annual passholder exclusive deals, 50% off room-only packages

Deal includes:

Save up to 50% when you stay two or more nights in a fully themed LEGO room at LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s three on-site hotels. (based on availability)

Free full breakfast daily at hotel

Free self-parking

All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room and daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO souvenir

Click here to access these deals and for information at Legoland Florida Resort.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.