Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes

Company only selling weekday passes with blackout dates

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

A view of Cinderella Castle from Main Street, USA in the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World (Ken Pilcher, Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – If your holiday plans include getting an annual pass to Walt Disney World, you may be out of luck.

Walt Disney World has temporarily stopped selling most of its annual passes.

The annual pass page on the company website has been replaced with a message that tells visitors that new annual pass sales are on hold.

Currently, the only pass available is the Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents. The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Pirate Pass are not available.

Walt Disney World brought back the sale of new annual passes in September but warned at the time it could pause sales in the future as they continue to manage park attendance.

