Fantasmic, Festival of Fantasy parade and more returning to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Saturday announced the return of several entertainment experiences returning to the theme parks in 2022.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro made the announcements during a D23 fan event at Disney‘s Contemporary Resort.

Check out some of the entertainment below.

Fantasmic! returning to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2022 (Disney)

Fantasmic! is set to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.

The show has been suspended since the theme parks were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the spectacular reopens, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more.

Also making a return is “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” on Dec. 19.

Live entertainment returning to Walt Disney World in 2022 (Disney)

Just months ago, Walt Disney World announced the reimagining of “Finding Nemo: The Musical” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney said the new show is getting the name “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!”

The show will be set in the timeline of the movie, “Finding Dory.”

When guests take a seat in the Theater in the Wild near Dinoland U.S.A., they will find themselves at the Marine Life Institute, Disney said on its blog.

“As the show begins, we catch up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in “Finding Nemo,” who have made their way across the ocean to California. They tell the story of Nemo and how they all got there, incorporating many of the beloved songs and production numbers from the original show,” Disney described on its blog.

Festival of Fantasy Parade returning to Walt Disney World in 2022 (Disney)

At the Magic Kingdom, guests will see a number of things returning including the Festival of Fantasy parade. Just like other experiences, the parade was suspended when the parks were forced to close.

The parade features popular Disney characters, a dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music.

In the absence of the parade Walt Disney World launched character cavalcades. Disney said the popular experiences that travel through the park will stay into the near future.

Live entertainment returning to Walt Disney World in 2022 (Disney)

Later this winter, Disney said they will introduce a new cavalcade, the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. The new experience will have an exciting lineup of characters all embarking on a great journey through the park.

Characters that guests will see include Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Baloo and King Louie from “The Jungle Book,” José Carioca and Panchito from “The Three Caballeros,” Miguel from “Coco,” plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and so many others.

Live entertainment returning to Walt Disney World in 2022 (Disney)

At Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage, the new show “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will debut. The show will incorporate favorite scenes from the previous versions of the show with sequences inspired by “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “Princess and the Frog.”

Disney said guests will see a new opening and finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their 50th anniversary EARidescent fashions.

