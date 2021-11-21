Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will still be around Sunday, but we will also see more breaks in the cloud cover when compared to Saturday. Opposite of Saturday, the higher rain chances arrive later in the afternoon and early evening. A few showers will try to sneak on shore, however, through the early afternoon.

Like Saturday, the best rain chances will be along and east of I-4. Rain chances aren’t zero to the west, but are much lower. Highs Sunday top out in the upper 70s.

Highs climb to around 80 Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring a pre-Thanksgiving chill to Central Florida. Keep the umbrella handy Monday as a few downpours will be possible as the front comes through.

Highs top out in the 60s Tuesday. Highs rebound back to the 70s Wednesday and by Thursday, near-perfect weather returns with highs in the mid 70s.