Here’s where you could run into some travel trouble spots this Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cross-country travel is looking pretty good, whether you’re taking to the skies or traveling by car for Thanksgiving.

While there will be a few trouble spots, it doesn’t look like one whopper of a storm will bring travel to halt this year.

Here’s where there could be some delays for Thanksgiving travel, and if you’re staying in Central Florida, here’s what you can expect for Thanksgiving.

Monday: Strong cold front on the move

A strong cold front will be sweeping off the east coast of the U.S. with rain chances willing to the Interstate 95 corridor from Maine to Miami. Most of the country will be quiet. It will be turning colder in the Upper Midwest and Northeast.

Tuesday: Cold east and mild west

Rain chances will start to sneak onshore on the West Coast. Again, most of the country is quiet, but the big chill settles in for much of the eastern third of the country behind Monday’s strong cold front.

Wednesday: Nicely quiet and cool

There will be pockets of showers and snow showers across the country, but most will be quiet yet again. Warmth gradually starts to build in the Deep South.

Thanksgiving Day: A storm starts brewing

Rain and storm chances build in Southern Plains with the focus on Texas. Rain could be heavy at times in Texas and Louisiana. Most of the country will stay quiet for Turkey Day, though it could turn stormy in the Pacific Northwest.

Black Friday: Some snow in the Northeast. More rain in the South

The highest rain chances remain in the Southern Plains, especially the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. It will remain unsettled in the Pacific Northwest. Snow is possible in parts of the Northeast from a departing storm system. Flow over the Great Lakes could bring lake effect snow to parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Saturday: Pacific Northwest stays wet

Onshore flow in the Pacific Northwest will reinforce rain chances.

Sunday: Worst of the weather moves east

Rain and storm chances move into the Deep South and Southeast.

Whether you’re staying home or traveling far, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!