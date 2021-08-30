Walt Disney World to resume selling annual passes. Here’s when and how much

To limit the number of guests inside Walt Disney World during the pandemic, the theme park giant stopped selling new annual passes.

Earlier in August, Disney officials promised that passes would resume this year, but they didn’t say when.

Well, now we have an official date as Walt Disney World officials announced Monday that new annual pass sales would resume on Sept. 8.

That gives guests just under a month to get their passes before the 50th Anniversary celebrations start on Oct. 1.

The theme park said it is offering different annual pass benefits, based on passholder feedback.

According to the Disney Parks blog, depending on your pass type members can hold up to five Disney Park Pass reservations at a time. And from time to time, “bonus reservations” would be added to the calendar without it counting against their hold limit.

Also, if annual passholders stay at a Disney resort, “they will also be eligible to make theme park reservations for each day of their stay – in addition to the reservations you can hold based on your pass type.”

All new passes will have different add-on options, including water park, sports and PhotoPass download options.

Disney officials said there are new enhancements to the reservation system, including “a new integrated calendar that lets passholders quickly see blackout dates for each pass type, view available days and make, modify or cancel a reservation all in one place.”

Passholders will still have Park Hopper options, standard parking and discounts on merchandise and dining, according to officials.

Current passholders still have their same benefits, according to Disney, and will be able to renew into the new passes at the time their pass comes up for renewal.

The new passes include four options ranging in price from $399 to $1,299, according to the Disney Parks blogs. You can read the full pass details here.

