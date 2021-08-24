Disney to require guests to be fully vaccinated on cruises to Bahamas

The Disney Dream is having a "test sailing" out of Port Canaveral on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that guests 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to travel to the Bahamas.

A new Bahamas travel policy takes effect on Sept. 3 and runs until Nov. 1 requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated.

The Disney Dream sails from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas, offering three- and four-night trips.

Disney said the Bahamas won’t allow entry into any of its ports, including at private islands like Disney Castaway Cay, unless all passengers are vaccinated.

To be considered fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it must be 14 days after a final dose has been administered.

Children under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PR test taken one to five days prior to sailing. They must also undergo a second PCR COVID-19 test at the terminal prior to boarding.

Passengers on sailings between September 3rd and November 1st, 2021, can change their sail date or cancel their reservation without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by calling 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797 by September 3.