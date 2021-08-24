Majority of Disney World cast members in unions mandated to get vaccine

All Disney cast members mandated to get COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World cast members with the Service Trades Council Union and Actors Equity Association will be mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We appreciate the communication and collaboration with the union representatives as we put the safety of our cast members at the forefront of our health and safety protocols - getting the vaccine is the best way to protect each other,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney officials said more than 30,000 cast members are in the Service Trades Council Union.

Exceptions for the vaccine will be made for cast members with medical reasons who can’t receive the shot.

A case-by-case method will be used for cast members who have religious beliefs preventing them from receiving a vaccine.

Several vaccine events will be held for employees over the next few weeks.

Union workers will have until Oct. 22 to get the vaccine.

This past July, Disney made the vaccine a requirement for all non-union workers.