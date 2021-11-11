Discovery Cove offers biggest sale of year ahead of Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Discovery Cove announced exclusive early Black Friday offers with up to 50% savings starting on Thursday.

The savings event lasts from Thursday, Nov. 11, to Friday, Nov. 26, through midnight. The sale is valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Discovery Cove officials, this marks the biggest sale of the year for Orlando’s all-inclusive tropical day resort, recently named the “Best Marine Mammal Park in the United States” by Global Brands Magazine.

Guests can save up to 50% on reservations and up to 30% on luxury day beds and the SeaVenture underwater walking tour, where visitors are greeted by tropical fish and sting rays in The Grand Reef.

In addition to all-inclusive food and beverages, parking, lockers, wetsuits and swim gear are also included, according to Discovery Cove.

“We’re looking forward to providing a safe, fun-filled place for friends and family to relax while connecting with nature,” Kyle Miller, park president for Discovery Cove, said in a news release. “A day at Discovery Cove provides the ultimate gift – memories that will last a lifetime.”

Other attractions include Dolphin Lagoon, Grand Reef snorkeling and encounters with flamingos and exotic birds.

Discovery Cove also offers a “Book with Confidence” policy which allows visitors to receive a 100% refund if they cancel more than 30 days before their reservation date.

For more details or to book a reservation, visit Discovery Cove’s website or call 407-513-4600.

