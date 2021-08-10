Partly Cloudy icon
91º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Theme Parks

Cute alert: Discovery Cove welcomes new baby dolphin calf

New baby spending special bonding time with mother

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Discovery Cove, SeaWorld Orlando, Sea World, Theme Parks, Dolphins
New Dolphin Calf born at SeaWorld Orlando's Discovery Cove
New Dolphin Calf born at SeaWorld Orlando's Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Discovery Cove has announced the birth of a new dolphin calf.

The baby, named Moby, was born on June 26 at the marine park to dad, Starbuck, and mom, Nueces.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban]

Officials said Moby is already 75 pounds and hitting all of his important milestones as he spends time bonding with his mother.

Discovery Cove is celebrating baby Moby, who was born June 26 to dad Starbuck and mom Nueces. (SeaWorld)

Discovery Cove said the new baby is still nursing and will be introduced to park guests at the appropriate time.

Guests are being encouraged to visit the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages to continue to watch the progress of baby Moby.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email