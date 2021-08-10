Cute alert: Discovery Cove welcomes new baby dolphin calf

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Discovery Cove has announced the birth of a new dolphin calf.

The baby, named Moby, was born on June 26 at the marine park to dad, Starbuck, and mom, Nueces.

Officials said Moby is already 75 pounds and hitting all of his important milestones as he spends time bonding with his mother.

Discovery Cove said the new baby is still nursing and will be introduced to park guests at the appropriate time.

Guests are being encouraged to visit the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages to continue to watch the progress of baby Moby.

