Gatorland announces return of ‘Gators, Ghosts and Goblins’ event

Gatorland’s Popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Returns For Third Year Of Family Fun and Fright.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is set to welcome back, for the third year in a row, its popular “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” Halloween event, the company announced Friday.

The daytime family-friendly event will take place on the weekends beginning Oct. 9.

A number of activities will be on the schedule including the search for Gatorland’s Swamp Ape in the “The Crocs and Cryptids Zone” and live polka music at “Frank & Stein’s Ooky Kooky Octoberfest.”

The “Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” is also returning. Gues t s will step inside Swamp Ghost’s lair and learn the origins of the world’s most infamous monsters.

“We are beyond excited to bring back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins for the third year in a row,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, in a release. “We just love Halloween and all the fun, spooky and kooky stuff that goes along with it. ”

In addition to the exciting experiences, exhibits at the theme park, the Halloween event will also have themed haunt zones, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, games, candy giveaways and the popular children’s Halloween costume parade.

The Halloween event is free with park admission.

Want even more Halloween chills?

Check out Gatorland’s Gator Night Shine.

“Armed with only a flashlight and gator food, you bravely make your way along the winding wooden walkways of Gatorland’s Alligator Breeding Marsh,” officials described the event online.

Click here for tickets and information about Gatorland.

