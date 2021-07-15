Must watch: ‘Loki’ inspired timelines strike at Orlando’s Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans across the world are going crazy about the new Disney+ Marvel series, “Loki.”

The season one finale hit the streaming service Wednesday and fans were waiting to see how it ended.

In one part of the first season, Loki, the god of mischief and brother to Thor, discovers other versions of himself — known as variants — one of whom takes the form of an alligator.

The alligator took the internet by storm.

Some fans even requesting more alligator Loki, including Tom Hiddleston, the actor who plays Loki.

In a video, Hiddleston called the reptile the “Superior Loki.”

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” took that to their advantage and recreated a sketch based on several variants of one of Gatorland’s ambassadors, Savannah Boan. In one part of the hilarious sketch, an alligator is scene with the iconic Loki horns.

Take a look at the video below.

Leaders at Gatorland told News 6 earlier this week that its creative department were big fans of comics and took the opportunity to build on the hype of the show.

News 6 stopped by Gatorland on Tuesday to hear about the theme park’s new alligator adoption program.

The new initiative is just a small piece of the much larger mission, the Gatorland Global rescue program.

Gatorland is currently in the running to be the best theme park in Orlando by readers of the Orlando Weekly. The theme park is going up against Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park is currently offering 50% off tickets for Floridians through the month of July.

Active and retired military receive free single-day admission at Gatorland year-round.

Click here to learn more about the Gatorland.

