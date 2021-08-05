Croc top: Gatorland collaborates with local artist to create unique T-shirts

Gatorland Collaborates With Freehand Goods and Artist Veronica Steiner For Official Gatorland Global American Crocodile T-shirt and Tank Top Collection

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is teaming up with a local artist to roll-out some unique crocodile t-shirts, with proceeds helping the Gatorland Global initiatives.

The popular attraction is collaborating with Orlando-based Freehand Goods and local artist Veronica Steiner for the creation of the official Gatorland Global american crocodile T-shirt and tank top collection.

Gatorland Global was established in 2018 with a mission to protect, conserve and educate while supporting crocodilian research and conservation projects. The theme park uses its vlogs on YouTube to highlight the work being done, as well as raise funds to further its mission in Central Florida and around the world.

This new partnership is the latest effort to support the program.

“It’s an honor to work with Seth Daniels and Jacob Zepf from Freehand Goods and artist Veronica Steiner in capturing the beauty and awesomeness of the American Crocodile. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between these two local, family-owned businesses will provide a way for people to support our Gatorland Global Conservation Programs,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland.

Freehand Goods is currently located inside the East End Market along Corrine Drive in Orlando.

Local artist Veronica Steiner, a Florida born painter and illustrator, specializes in watercolor, acrylic and oil. According to her website, she has a passion for animals that aren’t typically seen as beautiful.

The T-shirts come in the adult colors of white, gold and desert pink. Youth colors include yellow and orchid.

The shirts are now available in the Gatorland gift shop and online.