Gatorland chomps down on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland has announced a series of sharp-toothed special offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From 5 p.m. Nov. 25 to midnight Nov. 28, the park is offering Black Friday savings on annual passes.

Annual Passes for adults will be $39.99 plus tax, which is 20 percent off the regular adult pass price of $49.99 plus tax. Childrens’ annual passes, for those ages 3-12, will be just $29.99 plus tax. The Black Friday annual pass deal can be bought online or at the admission gate and must be retrieved within 90 days of purchase. Those buying passes online must bring their confirmation to Gatorland admissions to redeem them.

Gatorland annual passholders receive 20 percent off merchandise purchases all year round.

For Cyber Monday, you can snag discounted tickets to Gatorland’s popular Screamin’ Gator Zip Line, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28 and running until midnight on Dec. 1.

Tickets for the attraction will begin at $45.99, a savings of more than 30 percent off the regular price of $69.99 plus tax. The tickets will be good through Dec. 16, 2022, with blackout dates of Dec. 18, 2021 through Jan. 5, 2022 and March 11, 2022 through April 20, 2022. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 407-856-3226, and the tickets must be purchased online.

Gatorland will also be offering free shipping for online purchases of $50 or more. Alternatively, the brick-and-mortar Gatorland gift shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission to the park is not required to visit it.

Click here to learn more about Gatorland.

