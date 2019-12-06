'Tis the Sea-son! Santa and elves make stop at Sealife Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla – Sealife Orlando Aquarium is “Decking the Seas” in its new underwater holiday event.

The aquarium, at Icon Park along International Drive, is giving guests the opportunity to see a scuba Santa Claus and elves, as they dive alongside hundreds of fish, turtles and sharks.

Guests can talk with Santa, and find out if they were on the nice list, Fridays through Sundays at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Sealife officials said the holiday story “Twas the Night before Fishmas” will be also read Fridays through Sundays at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.

For $5, guests can gain a Deck the Seas badge and become a Sealife ranger after participating in a scavenger hunt through the aquarium. Sealife Orlando officials said the experience will teach families about creatures that stay chilly year around.

The underwater winter wonderland event “Deck the Seas” is included with admission to Sealife Orlando aquarium.

Click here for tickets and information.