It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

And that means it’s time to cuddle up with the family and put your favorite holiday classics on the TV.

Here’s the holiday classics guide: (dates tentative to change)

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman”

Friday, Nov. 29, 8;30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns”

Saturday, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m.: “Robbie the Reindeer Hooves of Fire”

Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m.: “Legend of the Lost Tribe”

Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.: “The Story of Santa Claus”

Monday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.: “Frosty the Snowman”

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:30 p.m.: “Frosty Returns”

Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.: “I Love Lucy Christmas Special”

Other holiday programs guide: (dates tentative to change)

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.: Christmas-themed “NCIS”

Thursday, Dec. 12, 9 p.m.: Christmas-themed “Mom”

Thursday, Dec. 12, 9:30 p.m.: Christmas-themed “Carol’s Second Act”

Thursday, Dec. 12, 10 p.m.: Christmas-themed “Evil”

Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.: “The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

Monday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m.: Christmas-themed “The Neighborhood”

Monday, Dec. 16, 9 p.m.: Christmas-themed “All Rise”

Thursday, Dec. 19, 9 p.m.: Christmas-themed “Mom”

Sunday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.: “The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of SEAL Team”

Sunday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.: “A Home for the Holidays”

Monday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.: “The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen”