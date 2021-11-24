For some of Orlando’s homeless, a little Disney Magic this Thanksgiving

Disney speaks with News 6 about tradition to help Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – In-person volunteering returned for Disney World cast members this week with a holiday tradition — feeding the homeless.

Every year for more than two decades, World Disney World’s culinary teams take turns preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the residents at Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. This year, it’s the Disney’s Hollywood Studios team.

“They are using the same ingredients, the same food that are in their kitchens to put together a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World resort. “So you will see the turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and dessert.”

The Thanksgiving tradition is part of Disney’s VoluntEARing program, where cast members donate time to help in the community. Disney matches those donations of time, turning the money into grants. Since 2010, Disney says it’s matched $71 million in cast members’ time, as well as in monetary donations.

Disney volunteers work at local charities, such as Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Second Harvest Food Bank and Coalition for the Homeless, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those in-person volunteering efforts in 2020.

Ancora-Brown said that the company began to focus on in-kind donations, where items such as food or clothing are donated rather than money.

“We were finding ourselves in a place where our resorts were going to be temporarily closed and we spent quite a bit of time collecting all of the food across the resort and donating it to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and then continue to sort of keep up with with any opportunity that we had to help in a very critical way,” Ancora-Brown said. “Whether it was items that can be used for PPE for local area health care, or finding opportunities to just bring a little bit of spark joy to you know, to health care workers and others in the community.”

Ancora-Brown said that the shift in operations during the pandemic also involved new opportunities for visual volunteering.

“That became pretty successful last year with being able to interact with schools and students in particular,” Ancora-Brown.

In 2020, The Walt Disney Company gave $333.1 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofits around the world.

Now, Disney cast member Keith Drosehn said they are excited to be back out in the community volunteering.

“You know, I’ve done this (Coalition for the Homeless event) several times, and it’s just volunteering to me, it just brings me happiness, and I think it brings happiness to everyone around you,” said Drosehn, a 30-year cast member who said he tries to volunteer at least 200 hours every year.

The Coalition for the Homeless provides shelter to up to 500 men, women and children on any given night, along with meals and case management services to help get them off the streets.

“What we’re seeing a lot of right now are folks that are homeless for the first time,” said Meredith Bekemeyer, vice president of development. “So about over the past year and a half, about about half of the people that we’re serving are homeless for the first time out of that group that are homeless. For the first time, about 75% are families with children.”

Drosehn said it touches him to bring smiles to people’s faces, of children especially.

“They’re not proud to be in that situation,” Drosehn said. “Of course, a lot of them don’t have the experience to get out and enjoy our parks, but still being a part of their life by doing this is very important, I think.”

“It’s really heartwarming, and all of our guests from our youngest to our oldest all appreciate it,” Bekemeyer said. “It’s just so special that they’re able to have, you know, this traditional holiday meal with turkey and stuffing and you know all the good stuff that we all look forward to about Thanksgiving.”

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an 18-month long celebration. Disney VoluntEARs are taking part in a 50 for 50 challenge in honor of the mouse-eared milestone. Cast members who volunteer for 50 hours and attend 50 VoluntEARs events will be eligible for prizes. After volunteering for 10 hours, Disney will also give the cast member $100 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.

