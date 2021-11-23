People in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood treated to free turkeys, produce for Thanksgiving

Turkeys and produce was handed out to the residents of Jackson Court apartments Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two days before Thanksgiving, dozens of people living at Jackson Court apartments in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood were treated to a food giveaway.

“Some people, they receive a certain amount of income and sometimes it’s just not enough to stretch,” William Martin, a resident and the president of Jackson Court apartments said.

Martin has lived there for 10 years and said many of his neighbors struggle daily to make ends meet.

“A lot of people have a lot of concerns as far as eating is concerned. I mean, it’s not just the holiday. I have to say it’s an everyday struggle,” Martin said.

Those hardships were made a little lighter with help from commissioner Regina Hill, Publix supermarkets and the Orlando City Foundation.

All 75 units received a turkey, along with bags of potatoes, onions, carrots, apples and a gallon of Clorox.

“I grew up here as a little girl in the Parramore area and many of these seniors I knew growing up,” Hill said. “To be able to pay it forward with my community partners is sometimes overwhelming in a great way. It’s so emotional but it’s so rewarding.”

Hill has been leading these efforts every Thanksgiving since she took office eight years ago. The commissioner said this year, the food giveaway is even more significant because of the pandemic and inflation hitting everyone’s budget across the country.

“With the food rises and the costs that are associated with them, many of them would not be able this Thanksgiving to afford to have a proper Thanksgiving meal,” Hill said. “Especially our seniors where they have to decide will they buy grocery or keep their lights on.”

For Martin, the event brought out the true spirit of his community.

“It brings us together more and unified our community; we stand on unification more so than anything else,” he said.

