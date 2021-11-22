Thanksgiving break day camps begin for students of Brevard County schools

Parents are getting childcare help for their children who suddenly have a longer Thanksgiving break.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parents are getting childcare help for their children who suddenly have a longer Thanksgiving break.

Brevard County opened new days camp on Monday for the extended break, which was just announced by the school district two weeks ago.

In 12 years as recreation leader with Brevard County Parks and Recreation, Tyree McGhee said this is the first Thanksgiving break children also have off school Monday and Tuesday.

Three dozen of them spent their first day of the break at the McLarty Park community center.

[TRENDING: Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | DeSantis proposes $1 billion in gas tax relief | Publix places limits on holiday staples ahead of Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Eleven day camps were posted to help Brevard County Public Schools organize arrangements for families who were counting on their children to be in school.

‘’It meant a lot to me because I knew there was a need for the parents to send their [children] somewhere,’’ McGhee said.

School board chair Misty Belford praised workers like McGhee for their efforts.

Just two weeks ago, the school district suddenly announced students and teachers would have two extra days off.

The district said a quiet hurricane season this year made the days available.

McGhee said the extra vacation and adding the day camps were great ideas.

‘’It’s a safe place for them to come and enjoy themselves before they go and eat some turkey and some collard greens and dressing,’’ McGhee said.

The camps open at 7 a.m. and can stay as late as 6 p.m.

It costs $18 for the day, and for families who need help paying, the county said there’s financial assistance.

Ad

The day camps continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

A full list of locations can be found at this link.