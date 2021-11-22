Publix places limits on holiday staples ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving meal shopping is in full force this week, and one grocery store is limiting the number of certain items you can buy as the United States continues to battle supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Publix shoppers will only be allowed to buy a lower amount of some Thanksgiving Day essentials, according to First Coast News.

“The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area,” a Publix official told First Coast News. “There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items.”

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The popular grocery store chain told First Coast News that certain holiday staples are limited to two per customer including the following list.

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

If you only like to shop at Publix, you might have to make multiple trips to get all that you need to make your holiday meal.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.