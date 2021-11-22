Gas prices hit new 2021 high as millions prepare to travel for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the road this week and when they do, they’ll be paying the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices in eight years.

Florida’s average per-gallon price stands at $3.36, the highest mark since $3.45 in 2013, according to AAA.

AAA said the average fill-up will cost Florida drivers $50 for a 15-gallon tank, $13 more than what drivers paid in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA said the current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.41.

Experts say prices at the pump could decline in the coming days due to drop in crude oil prices last week.