DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning at the Buc-ee’s gas station in Daytona Beach.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The news conference is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The topic of conversation has not yet been announced.

You can watch the conference live at the media player atop this story.