AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s what it means

If you find yourself consuming too many adult beverages during the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA wants to give you a free tow.

To help keep impaired drivers off the road, AAA will send a tow truck to an impaired driver and transport them and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius -- for free.

The “Tow to Go” initiative starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, AAA said in a news release.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Now, as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this holiday weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to plan ahead and identify a safe ride home, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

The service is available to anyone and not just AAA members in 11 states, including Florida.

To utilize the service, people should call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance, AAA officials said. The company said the service is a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

AAA reinforced that drivers should “always choose a designated driver before celebrating.”